Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - COVID-19: NCDC says Delta variant still dominant strain in Nigeria. [InstagramNCDC]

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19; NCDC confirms 236 new infections The Eagle Online:
COVID-19; NCDC confirms 236 new infections
COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded Friday – NCDC News Diary Online:
COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded Friday – NCDC
COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded Friday – NCDC Maritime First Newspaper:
COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded Friday – NCDC
COVID-19: Nigeria records one death, 236 new infections Friday News Breakers:
COVID-19: Nigeria records one death, 236 new infections Friday
COVID-19: Nigeria records 236 fresh infections in 10 states and FCT Within Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 236 fresh infections in 10 states and FCT
COVID-19: Nigeria records 236 fresh infections in 10 states and FCT Tunde Ednut:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 236 fresh infections in 10 states and FCT


   More Picks
1 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 "It's either private, first or business class" - Annie Idibia says she won't fly economy class - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Don’t abuse or insult Tinubu, Osinbajo warns supporters - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Man donated kidney to his girlfriend?s mother only for her to marry someone else a month later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Ogun Declares War On Kidnappers, Yahoo Boys, To Set Up Financial Crimes Agency - Leadership, 12 hours ago
9 President Buhari mourns murdered five-year-old Hanifa, asks Justice Ministry to uphold integrity in her case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info