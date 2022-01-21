Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Ex Zamfara governor, Yarima declares intention to run for president
Daily Post  - The first executive Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Rufai Sani also known as Yarima has made a formal declaration of his intent to join the 2023 presidential race.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Ex Zamfara Governor, Yarima Declares Intention To Run For President The Info Stride:
2023: Ex Zamfara Governor, Yarima Declares Intention To Run For President
2023: Ex Zamfara governor, Yarima declares intention to run for president Nigerian Eye:
2023: Ex Zamfara governor, Yarima declares intention to run for president
2023: Ex Zamfara Governor, Yarima Declares Intention To Run For President Fresh Reporters:
2023: Ex Zamfara Governor, Yarima Declares Intention To Run For President
2023: Former Governor, Yarima Declares Intention To Run For Presidency Naija News:
2023: Former Governor, Yarima Declares Intention To Run For Presidency
2023: Former Zamfara Governor, Yarima Declares Intention To Run For President Tori News:
2023: Former Zamfara Governor, Yarima Declares Intention To Run For President


   More Picks
1 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 "It's either private, first or business class" - Annie Idibia says she won't fly economy class - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Don’t abuse or insult Tinubu, Osinbajo warns supporters - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Man donated kidney to his girlfriend?s mother only for her to marry someone else a month later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Ogun Declares War On Kidnappers, Yahoo Boys, To Set Up Financial Crimes Agency - Leadership, 12 hours ago
9 President Buhari mourns murdered five-year-old Hanifa, asks Justice Ministry to uphold integrity in her case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info