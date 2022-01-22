Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2 suspected kidnappers killed, 2 victims rescued in Adamawa
News photo Daily Post  - Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command and local hunters have killed two suspected kidnappers in a gun duel in Ganye, a town and local government

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police kill two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Adamawa The Nation:
Police kill two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Adamawa
2 Suspected Kidnappers Killed, 2 Victims Rescued In Adamawa Fresh Reporters:
2 Suspected Kidnappers Killed, 2 Victims Rescued In Adamawa
Police, Adamawa hunters kill two bandits, rescue kidnap victims Within Nigeria:
Police, Adamawa hunters kill two bandits, rescue kidnap victims
Two Suspected Kidnappers Killed, 2 Victims Rescued In Adamawa Tori News:
Two Suspected Kidnappers Killed, 2 Victims Rescued In Adamawa


   More Picks
1 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Ogun Declares War On Kidnappers, Yahoo Boys, To Set Up Financial Crimes Agency - Leadership, 1 day ago
4 Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
5 How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
6 NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Jamie Carragher reveals Lionel Messi called him a 'DONKEY' in an Instagram direct message after he suggested he would not be a 'great signing' for PSG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Davido, Wizkid hug out their differences at Lagos nightclub [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Oxford: I've never been so mentally, physically drained, says DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 1 day ago
10 Ugwuanyi receives Haitian delegation in Enugu, as they trace their roots to Igboland - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info