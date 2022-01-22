Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering
News photo The Eagle Online  - The training is part of efforts of the military aimed at tackling insecurity in southern parts of Kaduna state.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Military taskforce trains 103 civilians on armed combat Nigerian Tribune:
Insecurity: Military taskforce trains 103 civilians on armed combat
Military train 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering News Diary Online:
Military train 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering
Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat PM News:
Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat
Banditry: Military Trains 103 Kaduna Youths On Armed Combat, Intelligence Gathering The Will:
Banditry: Military Trains 103 Kaduna Youths On Armed Combat, Intelligence Gathering
Military trains 103 youths on armed combat to tackle insecurity in Southern Kaduna Daily Nigerian:
Military trains 103 youths on armed combat to tackle insecurity in Southern Kaduna
Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat News Breakers:
Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat
Insecurity: Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat Within Nigeria:
Insecurity: Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat


   More Picks
1 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 1 day ago
2 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 "It's either private, first or business class" - Annie Idibia says she won't fly economy class - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 AFCON 2022: Eguavoen named Best coach of the Group stage - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
7 Don’t abuse or insult Tinubu, Osinbajo warns supporters - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
9 Man donated kidney to his girlfriend?s mother only for her to marry someone else a month later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 President Buhari mourns murdered five-year-old Hanifa, asks Justice Ministry to uphold integrity in her case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info