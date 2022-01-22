Post News
News at a Glance
Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water
Sahara Reporters
- Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Cop guns down teenager over sachet water in Kogi
Naija Loaded:
Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy In Kogi Over N20 Sachet Water
News Wire NGR:
Police officer allegedly shoots dead teenager over sachet water in Kogi
News Breakers:
Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water
Within Nigeria:
Riot in Kogi as policeman allegedly kills boy over N20 sachet water..
Naija News:
Police Officer Murders Boy For Drinking His N20 Sachet Water In Kogi
More Picks
1
'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News -
PM News,
21 hours ago
3
Ugwuanyi receives Haitian delegation in Enugu, as they trace their roots to Igboland -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
4
AY thanks his wife Mabel Makun as he lists the sacrifices she made to welcome their daughter 13 years after the birth of their first child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri -
Daily Post,
1 hour ago
6
Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
7
COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday -
Pulse Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
Our education policy attracts over N2billion alumni fund ― Oyetola -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
9
Buni orders investigation as armed men shoot driver dead in Yobe -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
10
NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
