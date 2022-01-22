Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cop guns down teenager over sachet water in Kogi Daily Trust:
Cop guns down teenager over sachet water in Kogi
Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy In Kogi Over N20 Sachet Water Naija Loaded:
Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy In Kogi Over N20 Sachet Water
Police officer allegedly shoots dead teenager over sachet water in Kogi News Wire NGR:
Police officer allegedly shoots dead teenager over sachet water in Kogi
Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water News Breakers:
Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water
Riot in Kogi as policeman allegedly kills boy over N20 sachet water.. Within Nigeria:
Riot in Kogi as policeman allegedly kills boy over N20 sachet water..
Police Officer Murders Boy For Drinking His N20 Sachet Water In Kogi Naija News:
Police Officer Murders Boy For Drinking His N20 Sachet Water In Kogi


   More Picks
1 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
3 Ugwuanyi receives Haitian delegation in Enugu, as they trace their roots to Igboland - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 AY thanks his wife Mabel Makun as he lists the sacrifices she made to welcome their daughter 13 years after the birth of their first child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
6 Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
7 COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Our education policy attracts over N2billion alumni fund ― Oyetola - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Buni orders investigation as armed men shoot driver dead in Yobe - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
10 NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info