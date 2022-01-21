Post News
News at a Glance
Driver crushed to death in Anambra road crash
The Punch
- Driver crushed to death in Anambra road crash
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Driver crushed to death in Anambra road accident
The Eagle Online:
Driver crushed to death in Anambra road accident
PM News:
Overspeeding driver dies in Anambra crash - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Overspeeding driver dies in Anambra crash
Global Village Extra:
Anambra Road Accident Crushes Driver To Death
More Picks
1
CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 -
The Punch,
1 day ago
2
'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
"It's either private, first or business class" - Annie Idibia says she won't fly economy class -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
6
AFCON 2022: Eguavoen named Best coach of the Group stage -
News Breakers,
8 hours ago
7
Don’t abuse or insult Tinubu, Osinbajo warns supporters -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
8
How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News -
PM News,
9 hours ago
9
Man donated kidney to his girlfriend?s mother only for her to marry someone else a month later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
President Buhari mourns murdered five-year-old Hanifa, asks Justice Ministry to uphold integrity in her case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
