Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Toyin Abraham shares throwback photos with husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Toyin Abraham has shared throwback photos of herself and husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress, Toyin Abraham Shares #Throwback Photos With Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has gone down memory lane as she shared some old photos of herself and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi. She captioned one of the photos, " ... The Punch:
Actress, Toyin Abraham Shares #Throwback Photos With Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has gone down memory lane as she shared some old photos of herself and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi. She captioned one of the photos, " ...
Toyin Abraham shares throwback photos with husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi News Breakers:
Toyin Abraham shares throwback photos with husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi
Toyin Abraham Shares Throwback Photos With Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi Online Nigeria:
Toyin Abraham Shares Throwback Photos With Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi
Toyin Abraham Shares Throwback Photos With Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi Tori News:
Toyin Abraham Shares Throwback Photos With Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi


   More Picks
1 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Police uncover IPOB/ESN terror camp in Imo, recover IEDs, arms and ammunition (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 AFCON 2022: Eguavoen named Best coach of the Group stage - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
5 Don’t abuse or insult Tinubu, Osinbajo warns supporters - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 I’m happy I got married though sometimes miss being a bachelor — D’banj - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
8 Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
9 NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Jamie Carragher reveals Lionel Messi called him a 'DONKEY' in an Instagram direct message after he suggested he would not be a 'great signing' for PSG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info