Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26
Linda Ikeji Blog
- American actress, Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide.
The award-winning actress, 51, confirmed the tragic news to PEOPLE on Friday, January
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Regina King's only child dies by suicide after birthday
Yaba Left Online:
Actress Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. commits suicide at age 26
The Will:
Academy Award Winning Actress, Regina King Loses Son Dies By Suicide
PM News:
Actress Regina King's son commits suicide - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
Actress Regina King's son dies by suicide
The Street Journal:
Hollywood actress, Regina King's son commits suicide
News Breakers:
Regina King’s only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26
Global Village Extra:
Actress Regina King's Only Son Dies By Suicide At Age 26
Edujandon:
Actress Regina King's son commits suicid£
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Regina King's only son Ian Alexander Jr, 26, dies by suicide | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
2
"It's either private, first or business class" - Annie Idibia says she won't fly economy class -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Buhari mourns murdered 5-year-old Hanifa -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
4
FAAC shares N699.824 bn December 2021 Revenue to FG, States and LGs -
News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
5
'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Man donated kidney to his girlfriend?s mother only for her to marry someone else a month later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Hanifa Abubakar: Kano govt vows to secure justice for murdered 5-year-old pupil -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...