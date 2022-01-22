Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Again, two killed as armed herdsmen repeatedly attack Benue community
News photo Vanguard News  - Two persons have been reportedly killed and several houses razed by suspected armed herdsmen in Igama community in Ojugo Council Ward of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue state

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

