Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers
The Punch  - The Nigeria Labour Congress, Zamfara Council, has demanded immediate implementation of the N30,000 new national minimum wage failure of which will force it to join the body’s proposed nationwide strike.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zamfara NLC demands immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage Daily Post:
Zamfara NLC demands immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage
Zamfara NLC to Gov. Matawalle: N30K minimum wage or showdown - P.M. News PM News:
Zamfara NLC to Gov. Matawalle: N30K minimum wage or showdown - P.M. News
NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers News Breakers:
NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers
N30K minimum wage or showdown- Zamfara NLC to Matawalle Tunde Ednut:
N30K minimum wage or showdown- Zamfara NLC to Matawalle
N30K minimum wage or showdown- Zamfara NLC to Matawalle Within Nigeria:
N30K minimum wage or showdown- Zamfara NLC to Matawalle


   More Picks
1 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 "It's either private, first or business class" - Annie Idibia says she won't fly economy class - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Don’t abuse or insult Tinubu, Osinbajo warns supporters - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Man donated kidney to his girlfriend?s mother only for her to marry someone else a month later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Ogun Declares War On Kidnappers, Yahoo Boys, To Set Up Financial Crimes Agency - Leadership, 12 hours ago
9 President Buhari mourns murdered five-year-old Hanifa, asks Justice Ministry to uphold integrity in her case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info