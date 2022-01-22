Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Belonging to Biafra is not by force - IPOB
The Nation  - The Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB (IPOB) has said that being part of Biafra would never be by coercion but voluntary through referendum.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

