Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Toyin Abraham reacts as Comedian AY appreciates his wife for sacrificing so much for their child’s birth
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has reacted after Nigerian comedian cum actor AY narrated some of the sacrifices his wife Mabel made for the birth of their child.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Thanks for ignoring naysayers, comedian AY Makun hails wife on childbirth The Punch:
Thanks for ignoring naysayers, comedian AY Makun hails wife on childbirth
Actress Toyin Abraham reacts as Comedian AY appreciates his wife for sacrificing so much for their child’s birth Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Actress Toyin Abraham reacts as Comedian AY appreciates his wife for sacrificing so much for their child’s birth
Comedian AY Makun thanks his wife for her sacrifice in birthing their second child Instablog 9ja:
Comedian AY Makun thanks his wife for her sacrifice in birthing their second child
Thanks for ignoring naysayers, comedian AY Makun hails wife on childbirth News Breakers:
Thanks for ignoring naysayers, comedian AY Makun hails wife on childbirth


   More Picks
1 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Ayra Starr marks one year in music industry, promises never to disappoint fans - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
4 AY thanks his wife Mabel Makun as he lists the sacrifices she made to welcome their daughter 13 years after the birth of their first child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 TUC begins nationwide mobilisation for strike over planned fuel subsidy removal - AIT, 16 hours ago
6 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
7 Angry youths on rampage in Yobe over alleged killing of truck driver by security operatives - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021: Nigeria’s Simon, Ekong picked as CAF names official Best XI in Cameroon [Full list] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Ugwuanyi receives Haitian delegation in Enugu, as they trace their roots to Igboland - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 Belonging to Biafra is not by force - IPOB - The Nation, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info