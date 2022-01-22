Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


10,000 entries received for Nigerian Idol, Season 7- Official
News Diary Online  - The producers of Nigerian Idol, Multichoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, have revealed that they received about 10,000 entries when they opened for auditions for the seventh season.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

10,000 entries received for Nigerian Idol, Season 7- Official The News Guru:
10,000 entries received for Nigerian Idol, Season 7- Official
10,000 entries received for Nigerian Idol, Season 7- Official National Accord:
10,000 entries received for Nigerian Idol, Season 7- Official
Nigerian Idol: 10,000 Entries Received For Reality Tv Show Season 7- Official NPO Reports:
Nigerian Idol: 10,000 Entries Received For Reality Tv Show Season 7- Official


   More Picks
1 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
3 Ugwuanyi receives Haitian delegation in Enugu, as they trace their roots to Igboland - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 AY thanks his wife Mabel Makun as he lists the sacrifices she made to welcome their daughter 13 years after the birth of their first child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
6 Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
7 COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Our education policy attracts over N2billion alumni fund ― Oyetola - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Buni orders investigation as armed men shoot driver dead in Yobe - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
10 NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info