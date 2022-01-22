Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Southampton vs Man City: Saints end City's winning run in dramatic draw
News photo The Punch  - Southampton vs Man City: Saints end City's winning run in dramatic draw

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Laporte rescues Man City in Southampton draw The Guardian:
Laporte rescues Man City in Southampton draw
Southampton End Man City’s 12-Game Winning Run Channels Television:
Southampton End Man City’s 12-Game Winning Run
Southampton End Manchester City’s Winning Run Complete Sports:
Southampton End Manchester City’s Winning Run
Manchester City’s Long Winning Run Ends In Draw With Southampton Independent:
Manchester City’s Long Winning Run Ends In Draw With Southampton
Southampton End Man City’s 12-Game Winning Run The Street Journal:
Southampton End Man City’s 12-Game Winning Run
Southampton vs Man City: Saints end City’s winning run in dramatic draw News Breakers:
Southampton vs Man City: Saints end City’s winning run in dramatic draw


   More Picks
1 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Ugwuanyi receives Haitian delegation in Enugu, as they trace their roots to Igboland - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 Nothing will Bring Me Back to Partisan Politics, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders - This Day, 9 hours ago
4 Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 TUC begins nationwide mobilisation for strike over planned fuel subsidy removal - AIT, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021: Nigeria’s Simon, Ekong picked as CAF names official Best XI in Cameroon [Full list] - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Eguavoen says Eagles won’t underrate Tunisia in spite of their challenges - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
10 Belonging to Biafra is not by force - IPOB - The Nation, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info