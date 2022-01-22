Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri
Daily Post  - Tunisia’s Assistant Coach, Jalel Kadri has said they are battle-ready for the knockout stage clash with Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. The Super Eagles of Nigeria will today face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ndidi: Super Eagles Battle Ready For Tunisia Complete Sports:
Ndidi: Super Eagles Battle Ready For Tunisia
We respect Nigeria but we’re battle-ready for anything, says Tunisia’s coach National Accord:
We respect Nigeria but we’re battle-ready for anything, says Tunisia’s coach
We respect Nigeria but we’re battle-ready for anything, Tunisia’s coach says The Eagle Online:
We respect Nigeria but we’re battle-ready for anything, Tunisia’s coach says
AFCON 2021: We respect Nigeria but battle-ready for anything — Tunisia News Wire NGR:
AFCON 2021: We respect Nigeria but battle-ready for anything — Tunisia
247 U Reports:
We respect Nigeria but we’re battle-ready for anything, Tunisia’s coach says
We respect Nigeria but we’re battle-ready for anything, Tunisia’s coach says News Verge:
We respect Nigeria but we’re battle-ready for anything, Tunisia’s coach says
AFCON 2021: We respect Nigeria but we’re battle-ready for anything - Tunisia’s coach The News Guru:
AFCON 2021: We respect Nigeria but we’re battle-ready for anything - Tunisia’s coach
AFCON 2021: Battle of Two Eagles as Nigeria Clash with Tunisia Prompt News:
AFCON 2021: Battle of Two Eagles as Nigeria Clash with Tunisia


   More Picks
1 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
3 Ugwuanyi receives Haitian delegation in Enugu, as they trace their roots to Igboland - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 AY thanks his wife Mabel Makun as he lists the sacrifices she made to welcome their daughter 13 years after the birth of their first child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
6 Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
7 COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Our education policy attracts over N2billion alumni fund ― Oyetola - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Buni orders investigation as armed men shoot driver dead in Yobe - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
10 NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info