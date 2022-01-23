Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"Na me train this girl for school" - Man whose public proposal was turned down scatters event after spotting his ex with another man [Video]
Gist Reel
- A Nigerian man allowed his anger get the better of him after sighting his ex-girlfriend having fun with another man in an event..
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Olajide TV:
“Na me train this girl for school” – Man whose public proposal was turned down scatters event after spotting his ex with another man
Online Nigeria:
Na Me Train This Girl For School – Man Whose Public Proposal Was Turned Down Creates Scene After Spotting His Ex With Another Man (Video)
Tori News:
Na Me Train This Girl For School – Man Whose Public Proposal Was Turned Down Creates Scene After Spotting His Ex With Another Man (Video)
More Picks
1
Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
2
Nothing will Bring Me Back to Partisan Politics, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders -
This Day,
12 hours ago
3
TUC begins nationwide mobilisation for strike over planned fuel subsidy removal -
AIT,
23 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
5
Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
8
Eguavoen says Eagles won’t underrate Tunisia in spite of their challenges -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
9
Belonging to Biafra is not by force - IPOB -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
10
Regina Askia gifts her look-alike daughter, Tessa, a car for keeping her promise to stay in college -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...