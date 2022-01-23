Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UFC 270: Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane to retain heavyweight title
News photo The Punch  - Francis Ngannou ditched his knockout power for his wrestling skills to outpoint Ciryl Gane and retain his heavyweight title at UFC 270.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ngannou beats Gane to retain heavyweight title at UFC 270 BBC Africa:
Ngannou beats Gane to retain heavyweight title at UFC 270
UFC champion, Ngannou defeats Gane to retain heavyweight title PM News:
UFC champion, Ngannou defeats Gane to retain heavyweight title
UFC 270: Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane to retain heavyweight title News Breakers:
UFC 270: Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane to retain heavyweight title
Francis Ngannou Defeats Ciryl Gane, Displays Unique Wrestling Skill | Investors King Investor King:
Francis Ngannou Defeats Ciryl Gane, Displays Unique Wrestling Skill | Investors King


   More Picks
1 Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 Nothing will Bring Me Back to Partisan Politics, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders - This Day, 12 hours ago
3 TUC begins nationwide mobilisation for strike over planned fuel subsidy removal - AIT, 23 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
5 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 Eguavoen says Eagles won’t underrate Tunisia in spite of their challenges - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
9 Belonging to Biafra is not by force - IPOB - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 Regina Askia gifts her look-alike daughter, Tessa, a car for keeping her promise to stay in college - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info