Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
AFCON 2021: Wilfred Ndidi reveals one major advantage Nigeria has over Tunisia
Daily Post
- Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has revealed one major advantage the Super Eagles have over Tunisia ahead of both teams’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, Round of 16 tie on Sunday night.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Ndidi Reveals Major Advantage Nigeria Have Over Tunisia (See What He Said)
Nigerian Eye:
AFCON 2021: Wilfred Ndidi reveals one major advantage Nigeria has over Tunisia
My Celebrity & I:
AFCON 2021: Wilfred Ndidi Reveals one major Advantage Nigeria has Over Tunisia
Tunde Ednut:
AFCON 2021: Wilfred Ndidi reveals one major advantage Nigeria has over Tunisia
Within Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Wilfred Ndidi reveals one major advantage Nigeria has over Tunisia
More Picks
1
Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
2
Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
4
Nothing will Bring Me Back to Partisan Politics, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders -
This Day,
14 hours ago
5
Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
6
Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Nigeria vs Tunisia: Victor Osimhen sends message to Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
8
Eguavoen says Eagles won’t underrate Tunisia in spite of their challenges -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
9
Prominent Turkey TV journalist detained for insulting President Erdogan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Regina Askia gifts her look-alike daughter, Tessa, a car for keeping her promise to stay in college -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
