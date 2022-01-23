Post News
News at a Glance
See the "quarry" letter Zamfara agency issued to staff over absenteeism
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Zamfara State Urban and Regional Planning Board has queried a staff over absenteeism.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
See 'Quarry' Issued To Staff For Absenteeism By Zamfara Board The query that one Mr Yahaya Garba got at work, the Zamfara State Urban and Regional Planning Board has been going viral over the spelling of the word, 'query'.
News Breakers:
See the “quarry” letter Zamfara agency issued to staff over absenteeism
Nigeria Breaking News:
See ‘Quarry’ Issued To Staff For Absenteeism By Zamfara Board (Photo)
Tori News:
See The Letter Zamfara Agency Issued To Staff Over Absenteeism
More Picks
1
I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover -
Information Nigeria,
3 hours ago
5
Nothing will Bring Me Back to Partisan Politics, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders -
This Day,
17 hours ago
6
Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Matthew Ashimolowo appoints son as UK resident pastor, hints at retirement -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
8
Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Fire razes over 100 stalls, destroys goods worth millions of naira in Warri -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
10
Prominent Turkey TV journalist detained for insulting President Erdogan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
