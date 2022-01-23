Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pope ‘Concerned’ Over Ukraine, Risk To European Security
Channels Television  - Pope ‘Concerned’ Over Ukraine, Risk To European Security

5 hours ago
1 Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
2 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Nothing will Bring Me Back to Partisan Politics, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders - This Day, 14 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Tunisia: Victor Osimhen sends message to Super Eagles - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Eguavoen says Eagles won’t underrate Tunisia in spite of their challenges - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
9 Prominent Turkey TV journalist detained for insulting President Erdogan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Regina Askia gifts her look-alike daughter, Tessa, a car for keeping her promise to stay in college - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
