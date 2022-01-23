Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Received Some Scary News From The Surgeon, Please Pray For Me - Olisa Metuh Begs Nigerians
Tori News  - Metuh, in a terse post on his official Facebook page, accompanied with a photo of him on the hospital bed, said he’s had many surgeries in the last year.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Surgeons gave me scary news, pray for me - Metuh begs Nigerians Daily Post:
Surgeons gave me scary news, pray for me - Metuh begs Nigerians
Surgeons gave me scary news, pray for me – Metuh begs Nigerians Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has pleaded with Nigerians to pray for him over his health. Daily Times:
Surgeons gave me scary news, pray for me – Metuh begs Nigerians Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has pleaded with Nigerians to pray for him over his health.
Please pray for my health, Olisa Metuh begs Nigerians The Nation:
Please pray for my health, Olisa Metuh begs Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
2 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Nothing will Bring Me Back to Partisan Politics, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders - This Day, 14 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Tunisia: Victor Osimhen sends message to Super Eagles - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Eguavoen says Eagles won’t underrate Tunisia in spite of their challenges - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
9 Prominent Turkey TV journalist detained for insulting President Erdogan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Regina Askia gifts her look-alike daughter, Tessa, a car for keeping her promise to stay in college - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info