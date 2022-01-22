Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VIDEO: Fan Calls Out Davido After Losing Airpods In The Singer’s Car Following Slap From His Bouncer
Bukas Blog  - A Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry out after his not-so-good experience meeting singer Davido. In a video trending online, the young man who described himself as an upcoming artist revealed that he had stuck his head in the singer’s car to ...

41 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Following a slap from a bouncer, a fan laments the loss of his AirPods in Davido’s car (Video) Lailas News:
Following a slap from a bouncer, a fan laments the loss of his AirPods in Davido’s car (Video)
Fan laments after losing airpods in Davido Gist Reel:
Fan laments after losing airpods in Davido's car following slap from bouncer (Video)
Man Laments After Losing Airpods In Davido’s Car Following Slap From Bouncer (Video) Tori News:
Man Laments After Losing Airpods In Davido’s Car Following Slap From Bouncer (Video)


   More Picks
1 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 AY thanks his wife Mabel Makun as he lists the sacrifices she made to welcome their daughter 13 years after the birth of their first child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Ugwuanyi receives Haitian delegation in Enugu, as they trace their roots to Igboland - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
4 Nothing will Bring Me Back to Partisan Politics, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders - This Day, 11 hours ago
5 Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
6 TUC begins nationwide mobilisation for strike over planned fuel subsidy removal - AIT, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Eguavoen says Eagles won’t underrate Tunisia in spite of their challenges - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
10 Belonging to Biafra is not by force - IPOB - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info