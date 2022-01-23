Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UNICEF Warns Nigerian Of Education Crisis As World Celebrates International Day Of Education Amidst COVID-19
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UNICEF commends FG on increase in education budget The Guardian:
UNICEF commends FG on increase in education budget
International Day of Education: UNICEF warns of Nigerian education crisis Champion Newspapers:
International Day of Education: UNICEF warns of Nigerian education crisis
2022 Int’l Day of Education : UNICEF warns of Nigerian education crisis amid COVID-19 concerns Plateau News Online:
2022 Int’l Day of Education : UNICEF warns of Nigerian education crisis amid COVID-19 concerns
International Day of Education: UNICEF commends FG on increase in education budget News Diary Online:
International Day of Education: UNICEF commends FG on increase in education budget
International Day of Education: UNICEF commends FG on increase in education budget Prompt News:
International Day of Education: UNICEF commends FG on increase in education budget
UNICEF welcomes FG pledge to increase annual expenditure on education by 50% National Accord:
UNICEF welcomes FG pledge to increase annual expenditure on education by 50%
UNICEF Commends FG On Increase In Education Budget The Street Journal:
UNICEF Commends FG On Increase In Education Budget
UNICEF commends Nigerian govt on increase in education budget Daily Nigerian:
UNICEF commends Nigerian govt on increase in education budget
UNICEF commends FG on increase in education budget News Breakers:
UNICEF commends FG on increase in education budget


   More Picks
1 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
5 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
6 I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
7 My refinery will kick off before September – Dangote - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
8 NSITF staff get new salary structure as Ngige directs management on immediate implementation - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
9 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 24 hours ago
10 Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info