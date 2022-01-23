Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Deeper Life member protest against introduction of 'unconventional music' into the church by Pastor Kumuyi, condemns performance by Don Moen, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan and others in the church
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A member of Deeper Life Church has written an open letter to the church's founder, Pastor W.F Kumuyi over introduction of what he called "uncoventional music".

