Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shake-up in NCoS as five directorate heads, 147 senior officers, others redeployed
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Shake-up in NCoS as five directorate heads, 147 senior officers, others redeployed

The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, has reshuffled the directorate heads in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nababa redeploys 170 NCoS officers Vanguard News:
Nababa redeploys 170 NCoS officers
NCoS Reshuffles Five Directorate Heads, Redeploys 170 Officers Independent:
NCoS Reshuffles Five Directorate Heads, Redeploys 170 Officers
Shake-Up In NCoS As Five Directorate Heads, 147 Senior Officers, Others Redeployed The Nigeria Lawyer:
Shake-Up In NCoS As Five Directorate Heads, 147 Senior Officers, Others Redeployed
NCoS reshuffles five Directorate Heads, redeploys 170 others The Eagle Online:
NCoS reshuffles five Directorate Heads, redeploys 170 others


   More Picks
1 Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover - Information Nigeria, 12 hours ago
2 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 "This country makes me very uncomfortable" - Billionaire daughter, Ruky Indimi-Dantata says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC chairman, Osayande, dies - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
7 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 14 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021:’ Why I Want Super Eagles To Beat Tunisia’ —Togo Legend, Adebayor - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
9 Matthew Ashimolowo appoints son as UK resident pastor, hints at retirement - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info