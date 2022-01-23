Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

At least 16 killed, several injured in nightclub fire in Cameroon's capital
News photo CNN Africa  - At least 16 people were killed after a fire tore through a nightclub in Cameroon's capital city Yaoundé early on Sunday morning, according to the country's government.

3 hours ago
   More Picks
1 I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Nothing will Bring Me Back to Partisan Politics, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders - This Day, 15 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Tunisia: Victor Osimhen sends message to Super Eagles - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Prominent Turkey TV journalist detained for insulting President Erdogan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Regina Askia gifts her look-alike daughter, Tessa, a car for keeping her promise to stay in college - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Residents Celebrate As Military Dislodge Bandit Camps In Zamfara Forest - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
