Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nightclub fire kills 16 in Yaounde - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - A fire engulfed an upmarket nightclub in Cameroon's capital Yaounde in the early hours of Sunday, killing at least 16 people

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cameroon Govt Says 16 Killed In Nightclub Fire Channels Television:
Cameroon Govt Says 16 Killed In Nightclub Fire
Cameroon Govt Says 16 Killed In Nightclub Fire Independent:
Cameroon Govt Says 16 Killed In Nightclub Fire
Cameroon Govt Says 16 Killed In Nightclub Fire The Street Journal:
Cameroon Govt Says 16 Killed In Nightclub Fire
Nightclub fire kills 16 in Yaounde News Breakers:
Nightclub fire kills 16 in Yaounde


   More Picks
1 Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover - Information Nigeria, 6 hours ago
2 I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him - P.M. News - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 Matthew Ashimolowo appoints son as UK resident pastor, hints at retirement - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Ned Nwoko: They used police to bully, arrest me – Jaruma - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info