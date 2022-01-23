Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police recruitment: Commission summons IGP, workers issue strike notice
News photo The Punch  - Following threats by its workers to embark on a three-day warning strike this week, the Police Service Commission has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to a meeting on the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

