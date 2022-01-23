Post News
Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover
Information Nigeria
- Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, has allegedly tied the knot with her married lover Kazim Adeoti aka Adakaz, the proprietor of Ibaka TV, in a Muslim wedding ceremony earlier today according to Gis…
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover
Independent:
Nigerians React As Mercy Aigbe Reveals Married Lover
The Street Journal:
Mercy Aigbe ties the knot, shows off her new man
The Will:
Mercy Aigbe Makes First Public Appearance With Lover
Pulse Nigeria:
Mercy Aigbe finally reveals identity of her lover
Gist Reel:
Mercy Aigbe allegedly weds married lover, Adekaz amid online drags (Video)
News Breakers:
Family Photos Of Mercy Aigbe’s Married Lover Leaks
Naija on Point:
Actress Mercy Aigbe Secretly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover
Kemi Filani Blog:
Family photos of Mercy Aigbe's new husband leaks
More Picks
1
I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover -
Information Nigeria,
3 hours ago
5
Nothing will Bring Me Back to Partisan Politics, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders -
This Day,
17 hours ago
6
Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Matthew Ashimolowo appoints son as UK resident pastor, hints at retirement -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
8
Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Fire razes over 100 stalls, destroys goods worth millions of naira in Warri -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
10
Prominent Turkey TV journalist detained for insulting President Erdogan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
