Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) has posted a growth of N810 billion ahead of the first 2022 Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, slated for Jan. 24 and 25. The market capitalisation, which opened last week at N23.951 trillion garnered N810 billion or 3.38 ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting News Wire NGR:
NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting
NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting Sundiata Post:
NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting
NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting Pulse Nigeria:
NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting
NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting News Breakers:
NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting
Maritime First Newspaper:
NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu - Kanyi Daily, 19 hours ago
5 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
7 Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB - The Genius Media, 10 hours ago
9 2023: Obasanjo’s rebuff of PDP, sign of imminent failure, says Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC chairman, Osayande, dies - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info