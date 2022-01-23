Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AFCON: Buhari Makes Video Call To Nigeria's Super Eagles, Urges Them To Keep Winning
Kanyi Daily  - President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the second-round match against Tunisia at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Buhari Motivates Super Eagles The

17 hours ago
AFCON: We won’t let Nigeria down, Eguavoen assures Buhari Daily Trust:
AFCON: We won’t let Nigeria down, Eguavoen assures Buhari
Buhari urges Super Eagles to keep doing Nigeria proud Business Day:
Buhari urges Super Eagles to keep doing Nigeria proud
NTA:
President Buhari engages Super Eagles virtually ahead of their encounter with Tunisia. President Buhari urges Super Eagles to continue to do the nation proud, saying the entire country is behind them.
President Buhari makes video call to Super Eagles to show gratitude [Photos] Nigeria Breaking News:
President Buhari makes video call to Super Eagles to show gratitude [Photos]
National Daily:
AFCON 2021: Buhari urges Super Eagles to keep winning


