Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu and family survive ghastly motor accident (video)
Filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu, and his family members survived a ghastly car accident today January 23.

 The incident happened at Upper Iweka road in Onitsha, Anambra state.

