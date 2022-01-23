Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu and family survive ghastly motor accident (video) Linda Ikeji Blog -



Filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu, and his family members survived a ghastly car accident today January 23.



The incident happened at Upper Iweka road in Onitsha, Anambra state. Filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu, and his family members survived a ghastly car accident today January 23.The incident happened at Upper Iweka road in Onitsha, Anambra state.



News Credibility Score: 99%