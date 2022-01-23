Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jonathan tasks Nigerian engineers on digital revolution, renewable energy
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Jonathan tasks Nigerian engineers on digital revolution, renewable energy

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has tasked Nigerian engineers to key into the prospects of the digital revolution by innovating ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jonathan tasks Nigerian engineers on digital revolution, renewable energy Vanguard News:
Jonathan tasks Nigerian engineers on digital revolution, renewable energy
Jonathan Tasks Nigerian Engineers On Digital Revolution, Renewable Energy The Street Journal:
Jonathan Tasks Nigerian Engineers On Digital Revolution, Renewable Energy
Jonathan challenges Nigerian engineers on digital revolution, renewable energy PM News:
Jonathan challenges Nigerian engineers on digital revolution, renewable energy
Jonathan challenges Nigerian engineers on digital revolution, renewable energy News Breakers:
Jonathan challenges Nigerian engineers on digital revolution, renewable energy


   More Picks
1 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
5 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 "This country makes me very uncomfortable" - Billionaire daughter, Ruky Indimi-Dantata says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Accidents claim over 300 lives in Ogun in 2021 – FRSC - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC chairman, Osayande, dies - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021:’ Why I Want Super Eagles To Beat Tunisia’ —Togo Legend, Adebayor - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
10 Matthew Ashimolowo appoints son as UK resident pastor, hints at retirement - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info