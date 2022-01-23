Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ziyech, Silva On Target As Chelsea Defeat Spurs To Keep Title Hopes Alive
News photo Complete Sports  - Chelsea gave their Premier League title hopes a boost after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in Sunday.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ziyech Gem Fires Chelsea To Win Over Spurs Channels Television:
Ziyech Gem Fires Chelsea To Win Over Spurs
Ziyech’s magic helps fire Chelsea to victory over Spurs Daily Trust:
Ziyech’s magic helps fire Chelsea to victory over Spurs
Ziyech gem fires Chelsea to victory over Spurs The Guardian:
Ziyech gem fires Chelsea to victory over Spurs
Ziyech Fires Chelsea To Win Over Spurs TV360 Nigeria:
Ziyech Fires Chelsea To Win Over Spurs
Ziyech Gem Fires Chelsea To Win Over Spurs The Street Journal:
Ziyech Gem Fires Chelsea To Win Over Spurs
Ziyech gem fires Chelsea to victory over Spurs News Breakers:
Ziyech gem fires Chelsea to victory over Spurs


   More Picks
1 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 21 hours ago
4 Fire razes over 100 stalls, destroys goods worth millions of naira in Warri - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
5 "This country makes me very uncomfortable" - Billionaire daughter, Ruky Indimi-Dantata says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB - The Genius Media, 8 hours ago
7 2023: Obasanjo’s rebuff of PDP, sign of imminent failure, says Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Osun alleviating poverty through Social Intervention programmes - Oyetola - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC chairman, Osayande, dies - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
10 Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info