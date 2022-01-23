Post News
News at a Glance
AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final
Daily Trust
- Burkina Faso overcame Gabon 7-6 on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline after extra time in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 encounter at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Limbe in Cameroon. Bertrand Traore’s goal looked enough to hand the ...
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
AFCON: Burkina Faso beat Gabon on penalties to reach quarter-finals
Mandy News:
The Buhari Curse: Tunisia Beats 10-man Nigeria To Reach AFCON Quarter-finals
Complete Sports:
AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso Seal Q/final Spot After Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win Against Gabon
Naija Loaded:
Burkina Faso Knock Gabon Out Of AFCON 2021 On Penalties (Watch Highlight)
PM News:
Burkina Faso hit AFCON quarter-final after epic shootout - P.M. News
The News Guru:
AFCON: Burkina Faso beat Gabon to reach quarter-finals
SoccerNet Nigeria:
And we await penalties in the Burkina Faso vs Gabon game #AFCON2021
The Will:
Burkina Faso Scale Through Penalty Shootouts Against Gabon To Reach Quarter-Finals
The Eagle Online:
AFCON: Burkina Faso beat Gabon on penalties to reach quarter-finals
News Breakers:
AFCON: Burkina Faso beat Gabon on penalties to reach quarter-finals
Within Nigeria:
Burkina Faso advance to AFCON quarter-final after epic shootout
Global Village Extra:
AFCON: Burkina Faso Beat Gabon On Penalties To Reach Quarter-finals
More Picks
1
2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
5
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
6 hours ago
6
I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu -
Kanyi Daily,
20 hours ago
7
My refinery will kick off before September – Dangote -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
8
NSITF staff get new salary structure as Ngige directs management on immediate implementation -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
9
112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
10
Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
