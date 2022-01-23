AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final Daily Trust - Burkina Faso overcame Gabon 7-6 on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline after extra time in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 encounter at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Limbe in Cameroon. Bertrand Traore’s goal looked enough to hand the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%