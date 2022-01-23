Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Nollywood actress and film producer Mercy Aigbe finally reveals the identity of the new man in her life, Kazim Adeoti

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mercy Aigbe finds love again after four years The Nation:
Mercy Aigbe finds love again after four years
Mercy Aigbe finally unveils identity of her lover Oyo Gist:
Mercy Aigbe finally unveils identity of her lover
Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him News Breakers:
Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him
Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Unveils Father Of Four As New Lover Naija News:
Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Unveils Father Of Four As New Lover
Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her boyfriend... Ladun Liadi Blog:
Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her boyfriend...
Mercy Aigbe Dragged On Social Media For Marrying Again Infotrust News:
Mercy Aigbe Dragged On Social Media For Marrying Again
Actress Mercy Aigbe finds love again 🥰 Gist Reel:
Actress Mercy Aigbe finds love again 🥰
Actress Mercy Aigbe shuns critics shares more loved-up photos with her new husband Kemi Filani Blog:
Actress Mercy Aigbe shuns critics shares more loved-up photos with her new husband


   More Picks
1 Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
2 I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him - P.M. News - PM News, 2 hours ago
7 Matthew Ashimolowo appoints son as UK resident pastor, hints at retirement - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 7 hours ago
10 Prominent Turkey TV journalist detained for insulting President Erdogan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info