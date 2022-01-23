Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out
News photo Daily Post  - Some Nigerians have reacted to the elimination of Super Eagles from the Africa Cup of Nations 2021. Nigeria crashed out of AFCON after a 0-1 loss to the North African side, Tunisia. A goalkeeping error from Maduka Okoye gave the Carthage Eagles the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians descend on Buhari after Eagles crash out of AFCON - P.M. News PM News:
Nigerians descend on Buhari after Eagles crash out of AFCON - P.M. News
Reno Omokri Blames Buhari Naija News:
Reno Omokri Blames Buhari's 'Video Call' As Super Eagles Crash Out Of AFCON
Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari. Do you think Reno is saying the truth? #AFCON2021 #Nigeriavstunisia Gist Reel:
Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari. Do you think Reno is saying the truth? #AFCON2021 #Nigeriavstunisia
Ladies Heartbroken As Maduka Okoye and Super Eagles of Nigeria Crashed Out Of AFCON 2021 Gist Lovers:
Ladies Heartbroken As Maduka Okoye and Super Eagles of Nigeria Crashed Out Of AFCON 2021


   More Picks
1 Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover - Information Nigeria, 6 hours ago
2 I won’t decline if Igbo want me to contest presidency –Utomi - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Presidency: APC members’ll collect Tinubu’s money, vote for Osinbajo – Nigeria Pastor - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him - P.M. News - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 Matthew Ashimolowo appoints son as UK resident pastor, hints at retirement - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Ned Nwoko: They used police to bully, arrest me – Jaruma - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info