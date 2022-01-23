Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
VIDEO: Thugs assault lady over Facebook post ‘criticising’ Borno Lawmaker
News Diary Online
- Videolink: A female resident of Maiduguri, Fadila Abdulrahman, was on Sunday evening ‘brutalized’ by suspected hoodlums in Borno State. The thugs, armed with clubs, sticks and other l…
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
VIDEO: Thugs Assault Lady Over Facebook Post 'Criticising' Borno Lawmaker
The Punch:
Borno Rep distances self from assault on Maiduguri lady
The Eagle Online:
Thugs assault lady over Facebook post ‘criticising’ Borno Lawmaker + Video
The Will:
Police Arrest 4 Suspects For Assaulting Lady Over Facebook Post
News Breakers:
Borno Rep distances self from assault on Maiduguri lady
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
8 hours ago
4
''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
6
I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu -
Kanyi Daily,
22 hours ago
7
"Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB -
The Genius Media,
13 hours ago
9
My refinery will kick off before September – Dangote -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
10
Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News -
PM News,
18 hours ago
