Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You Left Your Husband to Become a Second Wife - Mercy Aigbe Dragged as She Unveils Boo
News photo Edujandon  - Nollywood actress and film producer Mercy Aigbe has finally revealed the identity of the new man in her life.She did not only reveal the identity, she

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex-wife of Mercy Aigbe’s new boo speaks up The Nation:
Ex-wife of Mercy Aigbe’s new boo speaks up
Wife of Mercy Aigbe Linda Ikeji Blog:
Wife of Mercy Aigbe's new man speaks after the actress showed him off
Funsho, the estranged wife of actress Mercy Aigbe’s new boo breaks silence Yaba Left Online:
Funsho, the estranged wife of actress Mercy Aigbe’s new boo breaks silence
Funsho, the estranged wife of actress Mercy Aigbe’s new lover finally breaks silence Page One:
Funsho, the estranged wife of actress Mercy Aigbe’s new lover finally breaks silence
Actress Mercy Aigbe unveils new lover Ripples Nigeria:
Actress Mercy Aigbe unveils new lover
Funsho, the estranged wife of actress Mercy Aigbe’s new boo breaks silence Naija Parrot:
Funsho, the estranged wife of actress Mercy Aigbe’s new boo breaks silence
Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Unveils Father Of Four As New Lover Naija News:
Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Unveils Father Of Four As New Lover
Wife of Mercy Aigbe Screen Gist:
Wife of Mercy Aigbe's New Man Speaks After The Actress Showed Him Off
Kazim Adeoti bio, first wife, age, family – Mercy Aigbe’s new husband Kemi Filani Blog:
Kazim Adeoti bio, first wife, age, family – Mercy Aigbe’s new husband
Wife of Mercy Aigbe Tori News:
Wife of Mercy Aigbe's New Man Finally Breaks Her Silence After She Showed Him Off


   More Picks
1 You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
5 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu - Kanyi Daily, 23 hours ago
8 Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 "Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Two police officers killed, one abducted as gunmen attack community in Jigawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 32 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info