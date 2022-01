VIDEO: Angry youths set school on fire over Hanifa Daily Nigerian - Irate youths have set Noble Kids School, Warshu Hospital Road, Kawaji Kano on fire over killing of a five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar. DAILY NIGERIAN reports that the proprietor of the school, Abdulmalik Tanko, had abducted and killed the pupil ...



