Lagos businessman tortures apprentice to death over missing N1,000, flees
News photo The Punch  - A businessman, identified simply as Uchechukwu, aka Alloy Omo Jesu, is on the run after allegedly torturing his 11-year-old apprentice to death in the Ogba area of Lagos State.

14 hours ago
   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
4 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
6 I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu - Kanyi Daily, 22 hours ago
7 "Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
9 My refinery will kick off before September – Dangote - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
10 Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
