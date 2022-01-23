Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC chairman, Osayande, dies
The Guardian  - Sunny Osayande, Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Edo State Council, is dead.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC Chairman dies Daily Trust:
Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC Chairman dies
Obaseki mourns death of Edo NLC Chairman Pulse Nigeria:
Obaseki mourns death of Edo NLC Chairman
Obaseki mourns death of Edo NLC Chairman, Osayande Champion Newspapers:
Obaseki mourns death of Edo NLC Chairman, Osayande
Obaseki pays glowing tribute to late Edo NLC Chairman Osayande PM News:
Obaseki pays glowing tribute to late Edo NLC Chairman Osayande
Obaseki pays glowing tribute to late Edo NLC Chairman Osayande News Breakers:
Obaseki pays glowing tribute to late Edo NLC Chairman Osayande
NLC Chairman Edo Chapter, Sunny Osayande Is Dead Global Village Extra:
NLC Chairman Edo Chapter, Sunny Osayande Is Dead
Edo NLC chairman Sunny Osayande is dead See Naija:
Edo NLC chairman Sunny Osayande is dead
Edo NLC Chairman Sunny Osayande Is Dead Online Nigeria:
Edo NLC Chairman Sunny Osayande Is Dead


   More Picks
1 Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover - Information Nigeria, 12 hours ago
2 Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigeria vs Tunisia: We are battle-ready for Super Eagles – Coach Kadri - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 "This country makes me very uncomfortable" - Billionaire daughter, Ruky Indimi-Dantata says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC chairman, Osayande, dies - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
7 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 14 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021:’ Why I Want Super Eagles To Beat Tunisia’ —Togo Legend, Adebayor - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
9 Matthew Ashimolowo appoints son as UK resident pastor, hints at retirement - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Nigerian man rejoices as his older Canadian girlfriend accepts his proposal in Delta state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info