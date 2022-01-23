Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Eagles not good enough – Aribo
The Punch  - Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, says the team were not good enough to win after losing 1-0 to Tunisia in the Round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

6 hours ago
