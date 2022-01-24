Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Abiola took ill, died, not poisoned, Abdulsalami claims
Nigerian Tribune
- Tribune Online
Abiola took ill, died, not poisoned, Abdulsalami claims
A former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has hinted that contrary to the belief in some quarters that late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, winner of ...
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Signal:
MKO Abiola Wasn’t Murdered, He Died After Falling Ill – Abdulsalami
The Will:
“Abiola Died After Falling Ill, Wasn’t Killed ” – General Abdulsalami
Yes International! Magazine:
Abiola Died After Falling Ill, He Was Not Killed – Gen Abdulsalami
Anaedo Online:
LATEST: How Abiola Died In Prison – Abdulsalami Abubakar Reveals
More Picks
1
''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
Fire razes over 100 stalls, destroys goods worth millions of naira in Warri -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
4
Trigger-happy policeman kills young man over sachet water in Kogi (photos/videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
"This country makes me very uncomfortable" - Billionaire daughter, Ruky Indimi-Dantata says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB -
The Genius Media,
7 hours ago
7
Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him - P.M. News -
PM News,
14 hours ago
8
112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
9
Banditry: 2,155 victims rescued from abductors in Zamfara – Commissioner -
News Diary Online,
13 hours ago
10
Osun alleviating poverty through Social Intervention programmes - Oyetola -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...