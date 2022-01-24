Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Return to Niger Delta, era of violence over, Ex-militants tell companies
News photo Daily Trust  - Ex-Niger Delta militants have urged companies and businesses that left the region following the era of militancy to return because they have resolved to ensure uninterrupted peace in the region henceforth.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex-Niger Delta Militants Beg Oil Firms To Return To Region Sahara Reporters:
Ex-Niger Delta Militants Beg Oil Firms To Return To Region
Ex-militants Beg Companies To Return To Niger Delta Leadership:
Ex-militants Beg Companies To Return To Niger Delta
Ex-Agitators Want Companies To Return To Niger Delta Independent:
Ex-Agitators Want Companies To Return To Niger Delta
Ex-Niger Delta Militants Beg Oil Firms To Return To Region News Breakers:
Ex-Niger Delta Militants Beg Oil Firms To Return To Region


   More Picks
1 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
5 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
6 I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
7 My refinery will kick off before September – Dangote - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
8 NSITF staff get new salary structure as Ngige directs management on immediate implementation - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
9 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 24 hours ago
10 Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info