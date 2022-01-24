Post News
News at a Glance
Armenian president resigns over insufficient constitutional power
The Street Journal
- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigned from office on Sunday, January 23, complaining that he did not have enough power..........
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Armenian president resigns over lack of power
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian Quits Over Lack Of Influence
Olajide TV:
Armenian president resigns over lack of power
Monte Oz Live:
President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian Resigns Over Lack of Power
Nigeria Breaking News:
Armenia’s president resigns over position’s lack of power
News Breakers:
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian quits over lack of influence
Within Nigeria:
Armenian president resigns over lack of power
More Picks
1
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
There won’t be fuel subsidy removal anytime soon – Nigerian govt -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
3
AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
4
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
5
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
12 hours ago
6
Two police officers killed, one abducted as gunmen attack community in Jigawa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
"Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
