One Killed,15 Abducted As Terrorists Invade Niger Community
News photo Naija News  - One person has been killed and fifteen others kidnapped as bandit terrorists invaded Batagari Village in the Maikujeri district of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. Naija News gathered that the criminals stormed the community on motorcycles at ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

