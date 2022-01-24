Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man dies after single punch to the head at social club
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man of Nigerian descent has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester, England. Paul Ologbose, 57, suffered a critical head injury at a social club on Kensington Drive in Leigh just before 1.55am on Sunday morning, Jan. 23 ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 21 hours ago
4 Fire razes over 100 stalls, destroys goods worth millions of naira in Warri - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
5 "This country makes me very uncomfortable" - Billionaire daughter, Ruky Indimi-Dantata says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB - The Genius Media, 8 hours ago
7 2023: Obasanjo’s rebuff of PDP, sign of imminent failure, says Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Osun alleviating poverty through Social Intervention programmes - Oyetola - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC chairman, Osayande, dies - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
10 Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover, gushes about him - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
