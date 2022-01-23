Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

A severe revenge will surely be taken on Ghana - Buhari's aide, Bashir Ahmad writes after Super Eagles got knocked out of AFCON by Tunisia
Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to Super Eagles defeat to Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. Bashir Ahmad in his tweet, stated that a "severe revenge" will be taken on Ghana, who the Nigerian national ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

