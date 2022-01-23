Post News
News at a Glance
UAE Intercepts 2 Ballistic Missiles Fired By Houthis
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
UAE Intercepts Two Ballistic Missiles Fired By Yemen Rebels
PM News:
Yemeni Houthis send ballistic missiles to UAE - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
UAE Intercepts Two Ballistic Missiles Fired By Yemen Rebels
News Breakers:
UAE Intercepts Two Ballistic Missiles Fired By Yemen Rebels
Screen Gist:
UAE Intercepts Two Ballistic Missiles Fired By Yemen Rebels
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
8 hours ago
4
''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
6
I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu -
Kanyi Daily,
22 hours ago
7
"Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB -
The Genius Media,
13 hours ago
9
My refinery will kick off before September – Dangote -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
10
Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News -
PM News,
18 hours ago
